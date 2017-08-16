Providence Health to redevelop hospital campus into ‘health village’

Retail, housing and recreation space may soon replace Providence Health System’s Northeast D.C. hospital.

Ascension, the St. Louis-based system that owns the hospital, is looking to create a “health village” on the site of the 408-bed hospital, hospital officials will announce in a press release Wednesday morning, citing an overabundance of hospital beds in the nation’s capital.

The health system is seeking a development partner to create a new master plan and identify community partners for the 30-acres campus in the Michigan Park neighborhood.

Providence officials declined to answer questions beyond the news release. In an emailed statement, President and CEO Darcy Burthay said Providence wants to provide services that can impact the overall health of the community outside of “traditional health care.” That means affordable housing, retail, education and other social services could all be part of the new plan to replace the traditional hospital building.

Specific details about…