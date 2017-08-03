Out at Compass, real estate exec Matt McCormick has joined a rival firm

Real estate professional Matt McCormick is joining with TTR Sotheby’s International Realty after a nearly year-long stint at Compass, one of its rivals.

McCormick will take on the title of executive vice president and will work out of TTR Sotheby’s Georgetown office, with the intention of returning to sales after being a part of the management team at Compass’ Georgetown office.

The hire is the latest in a series of moves by high-end real estate firms in the region to hire away talent from their competitors. McCormick jumped from Washington Fine Properties to Compass in August 2016 as part of the high-selling McCormick-Morrell-Roth team. He was given the title of senior managing director of sales and agent development and tasked with developing the relatively young company’s reputation in the region.

But less than a year later Compass said it had terminated its relationship with McCormick due to “cultural differences” and the other members of the Morrell-Roth team decided to return to…