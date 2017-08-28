501.5
New vision emerges for prime corner in downtown Bethesda

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 28, 2017 10:25 am 08/28/2017 10:25am
It’s been years in the making, and now we know how StonebridgeCarras hopes to shape one of the most visible corners in downtown Bethesda.

The Bethesda-based developer, with partner Buvermo Investments Inc., has proposed building a combined select-service hotel and trophy office building at the southeast corner of Montgomery and Wisconsin avenues after acquiring the final piece needed to make up the assemblage last month. The $300 million project would rise to about 250 feet, a height made possible by the same change that cleared the way for Marriott International’s planned headquarters not far away at 7750 Wisconsin Ave. as well as Carr Properties’ planned redevelopment of the Apex site at 7272 Wisconsin Ave.

StonebridgeCarras Principal Doug Firstenberg said he believes the proposal capitalizes on that opportunity given the site’s location and site visibility. The project is slated to include a tree-lined rooftop canopy, fitness center and 250-seat, 2,500-square-foot conference facility,…

