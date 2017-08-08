NeuStar is officially a private company

Sterling-based NeuStar Inc.’s $2.9 billion acquisition by a private equity group is now complete.

San Francisco-based Golden Gate Capital led the buyout, announced in December and approved by shareholders March 15, and will keep Lisa Hook on as CEO.

The public company will become privately held as it continues to expand its business beyond its legacy services — helping mobile phone customers transfer their phone numbers and to route calls — and into information, marketing analytics and cybersecurity services.

Sterling-based NeuStar took in $1.2 billion in revenue in 2016, up 15 percent from the $1.04 billion it reported in 2015 and higher than at any point in the company’s history. But it is also facing a possible revenue cliff from the loss of its major contract with the North American Portability Management LLC industry group to rival Telcordia Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of Ericsson.

NeuStar was dealt a setback May 25 when the U.S. Court of Appeals for D.C. denied the…