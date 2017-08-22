501.5
Navy Federal: Millennials spend less time preparing finances, feel more prepared

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 22, 2017 7:43 am 08/22/2017 07:43am
Millennials are thinking less and less about their finances, according to a new report by Vienna-based Navy Federal Credit Union. Despite the amounts in their accounts, however, most feel prepared for a financial emergency and on track for retirement.

The number of millennials focused on their finances fell from 52 percent in 2015 to 37 percent this year. The report shows that among millennials:

18 percent keep a household budget and review it annually 36 percent checked their credit score in the last year 26 percent feel like they know enough to meet their financial goals

Military millennials – those who are active duty, a partner to someone on active duty or a veteran – faired slightly better, but their percentages were still meager.

If millennials are financially unprepared, it’s news to them, the report suggests. Roughly 56 percent of millennials and 84 percent of military millennials feel prepared for a financial emergency, while 64 percent of millennials and 78 percent of military…

