National beer writers conference coming to Loudoun County

First the wine snobs came to Loudoun County. Now, the beer heads are following.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced Tuesday that Loudoun will play host to the 2018 Beer Bloggers and Writers Conference — billed as the pre-eminent meeting of beer writers, reviewers and social media types.

The conference follows the 2015 edition of the Wine Tourism Conference, which was held in Leesburg and was also produced by Red Lodge, Montana-based Zephyr Conferences.

The 2018 conference, scheduled for Aug. 8-12, 2018, is expected to bring more than 150 attendees from throughout North America to Loudoun, including beer industry professionals as well as bloggers and other media members.

Zephyr President Allan Wright said in a press release the company was drawn to Virginia by its robust craft beer scene. The state currently has 215 operating breweries — 22 of which are located in Loudoun County. In 2016, the beer industry employed more than 28,000 in Virginia and contributed nearly $1 billion…