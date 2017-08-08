National Association of Broadcasters seeking buyers for longtime home

It will soon be a wrap for the National Association of Broadcasters at its longtime home near Dupont Circle, and that could pave the way for a new use for the nearly 50-year-old building.

CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE: CBG) recently began marketing 1771 N St. NW to prospective buyers on behalf of the NAB, which plans to move to a new headquarters being developed for it by Monument Realty and Angelo, Gordon & Co. in the Capitol Riverfront area.

The seven-story building at 18th and N streets NW could sell to another owner-occupier, but CBRE marketing materials note the NAB’s planned exit creates an opportunity for the 52,000-square-foot building’s conversion into residences or even a boutique hotel.

Representatives for CBRE declined to comment.

The association’s planned move comes as older office properties across the region face mounting challenges competing for tenants with newer, more efficient buildings. That’s led some to invest in property upgrades such as new exteriors and amenities. Those…