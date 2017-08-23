National association for credit unions to plant flag near Nationals Park

One of the nation’s leading associations representing credit unions plans to shift its D.C. headquarters to a new building now under construction near Nationals Park as the wave of development continues to spread through the Navy Yard area.

The Credit Union National Association, or CUNA, has signed a lease for about 22,000 square feet at 99 M St. SE, only the second office tenant to commit to Skanska USA Commercial Development Inc.’s Class A office building just west of the Navy Yard Metro station. Pxyera Global signed up for 17,000 square feet on the fourth floor of 99 M in early August.

CUNA’s arrival comes as several big-ticket development projects advance in the immediate area of 99 M, including Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners’ mixed-use project at 1250 Half St. SE, to be anchored by an “eatertainment” concept called Punch Bowl Social, two projects from JBG Smith Properties, the new D.C. Water headquarters, and the future National Association of Broadcasters HQ now being under construction…