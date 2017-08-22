501.5
Maryland nears $900M federal funding agreement for Purple Line

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 22, 2017 7:37 am 08/22/2017 07:37am
Maryland officials are expecting to soon finalize a Purple Line funding agreement with the Trump administration, according to reports.

Gov. Larry Hogan and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao hammered out a deal following conversations on Friday and Monday, according to reports. An agreement is expected to be signed next week, according to The Washington Post.

“Looking forward to some big news later this week,” Hogan tweeted Monday about the 16.2-mile light-rail line, which will create a critical east-west link between Bethesda in Montgomery County and New Carrollton in Prince George’s County.

Hogan spokesman Doug Mayer told NBC Washington the agreement would make available $325 million in federal funding already appropriated for the project and open up a total of $900 million over the term of the agreement. The Purple Line is expected to cost $5.6 billion in total.

Trump administration had proposed scrapping funding for the project, but it was saved in part because the administration…

