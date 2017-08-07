501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » Marriott seeks larger share…

Marriott seeks larger share of Chinese travel market with Alibaba deal

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 7, 2017 8:16 am 08/07/2017 08:16am
Share

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is teaming up with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) in a venture that will make it easier for customers of the Chinese e-commerce behemoth to book rooms across the brands managed by the Bethesda-based hotelier.

“With the growing number of Chinese consumers exploring new destinations, this venture will introduce our hotels worldwide to this new and growing traveling class,” Marriott President and CEO Arne Sorenson said in a press release announcing the deal on Monday.

Under the deal, Chinese customers can use Alibaba’s travel site to book rooms at Marriott’s 30 brands, including the Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis, and will be able to use Alibaba’s smartphone payment platform during their stays at Marriott-branded hotels.

Marriott says it will also offer custom travel experiences, such as private concerts, family-focused travel experiences and sports tickets, to members of Alibaba’s loyalty program.

In its release, Marriott said the…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Latest News Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Don't Miss

Winners: WTOP's 2017 Top 10 contest

The votes are in! See who has the best barbecue, brews and brunch in the D.C. area!

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?