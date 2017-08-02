Lockheed Martin receives $3.7B interim payment for F-35s

Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) received a $3.7 billion interim payment for 50 F-35 aircraft for foreign customers, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

The agreement will give the funds to Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin so it can keep building F-35s for the foreign governments. Fifty percent of the work on the F-35, a fifth-generation fighter jet, will be done in Fort Worth, Texas. It takes 22 months to make an F-35 jet in Fort Worth.

Segundo, California, (15 percent) and Warton, United Kingdom (10 percent) are the only other sites that will see more than 10 percent of the work from this payment, the Department of Defense said.

Some of the international customers involved in this payment that will receive F-35s include Great Britain, Italy, Australia, the Netherlands, Turkey and Norway.

Also announced last week: Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, also based in Fort Worth, will be awarded $219 million for logistical support and sustainment services of F-35s. About 46 percent of…