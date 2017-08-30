Local fitness gear startup sets out to reach $1M in six months — with help from Amazon

About three years after Katalin Cseke sold her first jump rope on Amazon, her fitness gear startup has been tapped by the online retail giant for a new small business campaign.

Lorton-based WOD Fitters is one of the seven companies Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has selected for its “Small Business Spotlight,” an initiative to showcase entrepreneurs building their businesses through the Amazon Marketplace — Amazon’s e-commerce platform for third-party sellers — and help them reach $1 million in sales in six months. Following a soft launch this week, the selling period begins Sept. 1 and continues through the end of February.

The program looked for brand owners selling in the marketplace, in different industries and across the country. This isn’t a gift from Amazon, but it provides the tools a company could use to grow, and exposure to the public.

That WOD Fitters is run by a “mom-preneur” who left her previous job to build the business also made her a good…