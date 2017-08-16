501.5
JBG Smith Properties discloses first earnings since its launch

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 16, 2017 11:54 am 08/16/2017 11:54am
As a privately held entity, Chevy Chase-based developer The JBG Cos. didn’t have to file quarterly earnings statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

That changed last month, when it completed its merger with the D.C. portfolio of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO), and now the shroud of secrecy is lifting through the marriage of the two entities. JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS) filed its very first earnings report with the SEC on Monday, nearly a month after completing the spin-merge.

The company is still adjusting to life as a publicly traded real estate investment trust. It opted not to hold an earnings call with analysts, unlike Vornado or most REITs, and company spokeswoman Julie Chase said for the time being it’s focused on the business of real estate rather than the business of publicly going over its earnings with analysts. It also skipped reporting funds from operations, the traditional measure of a REIT’s performance, presenting its financials more matter-of-factly…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

business Business & Finance
