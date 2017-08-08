501.5
Japanese investor to buy 19th Street building to become D.C.’s first Wawa

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 8, 2017 4:21 pm 08/08/2017 04:21pm
Unizo Holdings Co. Ltd. has reached a deal to buy 1111 19th St. NW for $203 million, or about $750 per square foot, the latest in a string of D.C. acquisitions for the Japanese-based investor totaling more than $1 billion.

Unizo, in a release posted to its website Aug. 3 and first reported by Bisnow, plans to complete its acquisition of the 270,434-square-foot building from Clarion Partners by early October. The building is between Dupont Circle and K Street.

It joins a portfolio of properties across the District that Unizo has assembled in just a few years, including the CNN-anchored Union Center Plaza Phase 2 in NoMa, the Executive Building at 1030 15th St. NW and Capitol View at 425 23rd St. SW. The Business Journal gave Unizo a Best Real Estate Deals of 2016 award in April for its eight acquisitions totaling $1.2 million.

Clarion completed a substantial renovation a while back that netted it new tenants, including Blackboard Inc. It is slated to get another bounce once popular Pennsylvania-based…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Latest News Washington Business Journal
