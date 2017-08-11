501.5
Is that Pikachu? Scenes from 2017 Otakon at the convention center

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 11, 2017
If you were anywhere near the Washington Convention Center in downtown D.C. on Friday, you couldn’t miss it.

The streets were filled with costumed characters heading to the Japanese anime and culture conference Otakon. It’s the first year in D.C. for the conference, which the District lured away from Baltimore after 18 years in Charm City.

Otakon is expecting 20,000 visitors per day during the three-day event. Read more about the conference and its economic impact on the city in reporter Rebecca Cooper’s story here.

And scroll through photographer Joanne S. Lawton’s gallery of the sights and scenes above.

