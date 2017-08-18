Innovation Health CEO departs, company launches search for new leadership

The CEO of Innovation Health, the Virginia health plan jointly owned by Aetna and Inova Health System, has stepped down.

CEO Dave Notari “stepped down to pursue other opportunities,” Aetna officials said in a statement sent out Thursday. Paul McBride was named interim CEO and a national search will be conducted for a full-time replacement.

McBride most recently served as vice president of Aetna’s Accountable Care Solutions. He has 20 years of experience in leadership roles for the four largest health plans in the U.S., where he has focused on building collaborations between health plans and provider communities to advance delivery of value-based care.

Innovation Health has 195,000 customers in Northern Virginia. McBride will oversee the expansion of products such as a Medicare Advantage plan in 2018. Innovation Health sold plans on the individual market in Virginia through Healthcare.gov, but Aetna announced earlier this year it would not sell on the exchanges anymore.

