Herndon roofing company reaches $2.6B deal to acquire building materials distributor

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN), a massive distributor of roofing and building supplies based in Herndon, has reached a $2.6 billion deal to purchase the U.S. distribution business of global building materials juggernaut CRH plc.

Beacon’s deal to purchase East Rutherford, New Jersey-based Allied Building Products Corp. is expected to close Jan. 2, 2018. The company, which moved to Herndon from Massachusetts in 2013, said it expects to finance the acquisition mostly through debt.

Beacon said the Allied acquisition would allow the company to expand into the New York, New Jersey and Upper Midwest markets and accelerate its growth in other outdoor products. Allied primarily makes roofing materials, siding, windows and insulation. It distributes its products across 208 locations in 31 states.

The acquisition will make Beacon one of the largest public wholesale building materials distributors in North America with revenues of roughly $7 billion and locations in all 50 states and…