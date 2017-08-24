Here’s a plan for 46 units — plus a repurposed rowhouse — near Washington Navy Yard

A D.C. developer is seeking to build a 46-unit residential building on Potomac Avenue SE near the Washington Navy Yard. But it has to incorporate a rowhouse on the property into the plan.

The Murillo Malnati Group, working as Thomas Jefferson Real Estate LLC, has filed plans with D.C.’s Board of Zoning Adjustment for the project at 818 Potomac Avenue SE. The lower Barracks Row site is about a half mile to the east of the Navy Yard-Ballpark Metro Station.

MMg has been snapping up parking lots on the block since January, purchasing seven of them — as well as the the rowhouse at 819 L St. SE — to amass a 9,512-square-foot land area bounded by L Street SE to the north, Potomac Avenue to the south and Ninth Street to the east.

In the northwest corner of the property is the 900-square foot, two-story house, currently used as an office. The building is part of the Capitol Hill Historic District, so it will remain as a separate building that will be converted to residential under MMg’s…