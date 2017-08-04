H Street NE is getting a bookstore

A 4,300-square-foot bookstore is coming to the H Street NE corridor courtesy of two longtime Kramerbooks & Afterwords Cafe employees.

According to The Washington Post, Solid State Books will open this fall in The Apollo development, which is already home to H Street’s Whole Foods Market.

Jake Cumsky-Whitlock, the former head buyer at Kramerbooks, and Scott Abel, a former general manager at the Dupont institution, signed a lease for the space this week, according to the report.

The pair left Kramerbooks in February after clashes arose with Steve Salis, who took over the bookstore in late 2016, according to the report. Salis is the co-founder of pizza chain &pizza. Stephanie Hess, another former Kramerbooks employee, is helping out with Solid State.

Cumsky-Whitlock and Abel have worked to secure about $600,000 for Solid State, raising much of it from friends and community members, according to the report.

The Apollo is Insight Property Group’s $189 million mixed-use project on the…