General Dynamics sees $75B in possible revenue with Columbia submarine construction

Falls Church-based General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE: GD) is on track to finish the design and development of the Navy’s massive Columbia class submarine and is looking at $75 billion in possible revenue for the lifespan of the project, according to CEO Phebe Novakovic.

So far General Dynamics has spent nearly six years designing the new class of submarine, which will replace the Ohio class armed with nuclear capabilities. It anticipates beginning construction in 2021, and that will be when “the Navy begins to fund us in earnest,” according to Novakovic, who spoke at the Jefferies 2017 Industrials Conference in New York City on Wednesday.

In 2012, General Dynamic’s Electric Boat subsidiary was awarded a five-year contract to develop the submarine that was worth up to $1.85 billion, with specific incentives to keep the costs down. Novakovic said General Dynamics is working to ensure an affordable submarine replacement.

“We are in the process of negotiating the final tranche of the design…