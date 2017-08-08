Evolent Health stock falls on bigger loss, new stock offering

Arlington-based health consultancy Evolent Health Inc. stock plummeted more than 17 percent Tuesday after the company reported a larger loss and said it hopes to raise $175 million through a secondary public offering — its second public offering in less than a year.

Evolent (NYSE: EVH) also plans to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional $26.25 million of its Class A common stock in connection with the proposed public offering.

There was no additional information provided about the offering, including when it would take place, and CEO Frank Williams declined to discuss the move during a conference call with analysts Monday. The company said in a release the proceeds will be used for working capital, as well as expansion of its business through future acquisitions and investments.

The company raised nearly $200 million last September in a secondary public offering, just before it completed its $219 million acquisition of Chicago-based health care IT and services…