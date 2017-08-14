Eastern Foundry is expanding again

When a small office suite opened up right below Eastern Foundry’s Crystal City location, the federal contracting incubator almost took a pass before deciding to try out a new membership tier for its growing client base.

The 6,175-square-feet space will be turned into four small suites with private offices, reception areas and a shared kitchen. The goal is to attract larger companies that want a foothold in the co-working world and are willing to pay $4,000 to $6,000 a month (the final pricing is yet to be determined) to be a part of Eastern Foundry’s incubator community, CEO Andrew Chang told me.

“Believe it or not, that is kind of where the market seems to be going,” he said. “Larger companies want to take part in the co-working concept but they don’t want the open desk idea — they just want their own space inside the co-working space.”

The expansion brings the incubator to about 27,000 square feet at 2011 Crystal Drive in Arlington; Eastern Foundry hopes to have the space completed…