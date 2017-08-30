D.C.’s small business director steps down

The District is looking for a new director for its Department of Small and Local Business Development after Ana Harvey quietly resigned from her post earlier this month.

Harvey had been in the job since January 2015. She left office on Aug. 11, signing off with a tweet that day: “Serving @ SmallBizDC has been a great honor & privilege. Thanks to @ MayorBowser for the opportunity and to @ councilofdc for your support.” Reached by phone on Wednesday, she said she left “for very personal reasons” that she wouldn’t divulge. She also said she is not quite ready to announce her next venture, though her background is in the private sector.

Harvey came to Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration from small business. She grew a small translation services company into Syntaxis LLC, whose client list ultimately included Fortune 500. In 2007, she was chosen as president and CEO of the Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. She was appointed by President Barack Obama in 2009 as the U.S.…