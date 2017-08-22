D.C. hits record tourism in 2016, but international visitation fell

D.C. drew a total of 22 million visitors in 2016 — a seven-year record for the city — but suffered a drop in international travelers, according to a Tuesday announcement by Destination D.C., the city’s tourism and marketing nonprofit.

That overall tourism total, up 3.3 percent over 2015, comprises 2 million travelers from overseas — a 1.7 percent decline from the prior year, according to research firm Travel Market Insights. It also includes 20 million domestic visitors, a 3.6 percent increase from 2015.

While that drop mirrors national trends — the U.S. Department of Commerce reported international visitation to the U.S. declined by 2.1 percent in 2016 — D.C. officials have pointed to international visitors as key to the city’s own tourism growth because of their higher spending. In 2016, overseas visitors represented 9 percent of D.C.’s total tourists, but 28 percent of tourism dollars spent here.

In all, visitors to the District created $7.3 billion in economic impact…