D.C. company buys 272-unit Georgia apartment complex

A 272-unit apartment complex in Georgia has sold for $32 million to a D.C. company.

StoneBridge Investments has acquired Veridian at Sandy Springs from a fund managed by Covenant Capital Group LLC. The seller was represented by Mike Kemether and Travis Presnell of Cushman & Wakefield. Elliott Throne, Gregg Shapiro, and Ware Shipman of HFF secured acquisition financing through a Freddie Mac loan. The deal closed Aug. 1.

Veridian at Sandy Springs, located at 1800 Windridge Drive in Sandy Springs, comprises 17 low-rise buildings on a 26.5-acre wooded site with frontage on Roswell Road. It was built in 1980 and has been extensively renovated. Veridian’s amenities include a pool, sundeck, tennis court, fitness center, clubhouse, cyber lounge, pavilion and picnic areas, and a “bark park.”

Perimeter Center is a fast-growing “edge city” that encompasses three small cities: Brookhaven, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. It has more than 123,000 employees, 31 million square feet of office space,…