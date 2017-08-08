501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » D.C. company buys 272-unit…

D.C. company buys 272-unit Georgia apartment complex

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 8, 2017 11:49 am 08/08/2017 11:49am
Share

A 272-unit apartment complex in Georgia has sold for $32 million to a D.C. company.

StoneBridge Investments has acquired Veridian at Sandy Springs from a fund managed by Covenant Capital Group LLC. The seller was represented by Mike Kemether and Travis Presnell of Cushman & Wakefield. Elliott Throne, Gregg Shapiro, and Ware Shipman of HFF secured acquisition financing through a Freddie Mac loan. The deal closed Aug. 1.

Veridian at Sandy Springs, located at 1800 Windridge Drive in Sandy Springs, comprises 17 low-rise buildings on a 26.5-acre wooded site with frontage on Roswell Road. It was built in 1980 and has been extensively renovated. Veridian’s amenities include a pool, sundeck, tennis court, fitness center, clubhouse, cyber lounge, pavilion and picnic areas, and a “bark park.”

Perimeter Center is a fast-growing “edge city” that encompasses three small cities: Brookhaven, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. It has more than 123,000 employees, 31 million square feet of office space,…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Latest News Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?