Cybercompany adds pair of former Mach37 execs to help its growth

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 16, 2017 10:39 am 08/16/2017 10:39am
Chantilly cybersecurity startup Atomicorp has big plans to boost its profile and raise money — and it has brought on a pair of former Mach37 executives to help.

Atomicorp, which makes cybersecurity software for Linux-based systems and developer operating environments, is adding former Mach37 Managing Director Rick Gordon as an independent board member. The company also recently brought on former Mach37 General Partner Dan Woolley as a formal adviser.

“We are really excited that Rick has enough confidence in us that he wants to be on our board,” Atomicorp CEO Michael Shinn told me. “He’s definitely a tier 1 player and he’s someone who understands our industry.”

Gordon and Woolley were both most recently at the Mach37 Cyber Accelerator in Herndon, before being ousted on July 1 in a management shakeup following a failed attempt to spin the accelerator out from the Center for Innovative Technology. It’s the first public moves for them since they left Mach37.

Both oversaw Atomicorp…

