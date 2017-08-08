Competitors SpaceX, Boeing race to launch astronauts next year

The Boeing Co. and SpaceX both are gearing up to send astronauts to space from American soil in 2018 — something that hasn’t happened since 2011.

Both companies were tasked by NASA’s Commercial Crew Development program to build manned space capsules that will send astronauts to the International Space Station. Since 2014, Hawthorne, Calif.-based SpaceX has been working to modify its Dragon 2 space capsule, and Chicago-based Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) has been building its CST-100 Starliner.

While both are scheduled for launch in 2018, SpaceX is targeting an unmanned test flight in February, followed by a crew flight in June. Boeing is aiming for a test flight in June, followed by a crew flight in August, Popular Mechanics reported.

Both companies are pretty even on their pace for launches, so any delay could change who gets astronauts into space first. Boeing is the larger company with 144,000 workers, but SpaceX has proven time and time again that its small 3,000 employee staff is nimble.

What…