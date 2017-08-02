501.5
Carlyle Group has no plans to increase its $100B fundraising target, despite investor demand

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 2, 2017 2:36 pm 08/02/2017 02:36pm
The Carlyle Group is seeing strong interest from its investors in its many buyout funds, but don’t expect the private equity juggernaut to increase its $100 billion fundraising goal any time soon.

“If it were just a contest to see how much money we could raise, we could raise more than $100 billion,” said Co-CEO Bill Conway in an earnings call Aug. 2, adding the company will only take what it thinks it can invest safely. “I don’t think that’s what it’s all about.”

The comment comes as Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) Co-CEO David Rubenstein says the company continues to see “robust interest” in its funds and expects to close out the rest of the year with strong fundraising. Carlyle is also reportedly raising a $15 billion buyout fund for American businesses, which would be the largest of its type.

“If we had a higher number we probably wouldn’t want to disclose it publicly. There is no advantage in having a higher number,” Rubenstein, a billionaire himself, said. “100 billion is a pretty awesome…

