CareFirst, Kaiser to raise individual rates in Md. by 33 percent average in 2018

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 30, 2017 7:57 am
Maryland’s individual market health insurance rates are set to increase by an average of 33 percent in 2018, lower than the 43 percent originally proposed.

The Maryland Insurance Administration approved premium rate hikes for individual and group health plans amid local and national debates surrounding climbing insurance prices under the Affordable Care Act.

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, which has about 75 percent market share and 177,000 members in Maryland, will see average increases of 34.5 percent for its HMO plans, down from the 50.4 percent requested by the insurer. CareFirst PPO plans will increase by an average of 49.9 percent, down from the 58.8 percent requested. Kaiser Permanente will see rate increases by an average of 22.6 percent for its individual HMO plans, a decrease of 0.8 percent from what the insurer proposed.

Carriers will get much smaller increases in their small group rates, of about 1.7 percent on average.

