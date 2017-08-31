501.5
Boxing out, MMA in at one of Washington’s biggest charitable events

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 31, 2017 8:00 am 08/31/2017 08:00am
One of Washington’s biggest charitable events hopes to pack a bigger punch this year with a new hook — mixed martial arts is coming to Fight Night.

The fighting-themed showcase, which raises more than $5 million annually for Fight for Children to support early learning opportunities and mentoring, is partnering with the Professional Fighters League to bring two MMA bouts to the Washington Hilton Nov. 2.

That means no boxing this year. Instead, heavyweights Blagoy Ivanov and Caio Alencar will square off for the main event, with Lance Palmer battling in a featherweight match against an opponent to be determined.

You may recall that the Professional Fighters League formed when Russ Ramsey, Donn Davis and Mark Leschly, backed by an investor group and $25 million, purchased the World Series of Fighting in January. They recapitalized it and renamed it, looking to grab market share in one of the fastest growing sports among millennials.

League President and native Washingtonian Carlos…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

