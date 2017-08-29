501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » Barry Farm residents sue…

Barry Farm residents sue D.C. Housing Authority over planned redevelopment

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 29, 2017 6:21 pm 08/29/2017 06:21pm
Share

Residents of the District’s Barry Farm community filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the D.C. Housing Authority and its private development partners claiming discrimination and “deplorable” conditions at the Ward 8 housing complex slated for demolition and redevelopment.

In a 65-page lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in D.C., Barry Farm residents and the advocacy group Empower DC argued, as they have outside of the courts, that more than 150 current and former Barry Farm families will be unable to return to the property post-redevelopment as there will be a lack of replacement units large enough for families. The plaintiffs claim the project, an effort of DCHA, A&R Development and Preservation of Affordable Housing Inc., will reduce the number of units with two to six bedrooms by 163. If left unchecked, they say, that leaves large families at risk of becoming homeless.

“The lawsuit seeks the tenants’ rights to return after redevelopment and to ensure unit sizes measure in terms of…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Latest News Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?