Barry Farm residents sue D.C. Housing Authority over planned redevelopment

Residents of the District’s Barry Farm community filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the D.C. Housing Authority and its private development partners claiming discrimination and “deplorable” conditions at the Ward 8 housing complex slated for demolition and redevelopment.

In a 65-page lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in D.C., Barry Farm residents and the advocacy group Empower DC argued, as they have outside of the courts, that more than 150 current and former Barry Farm families will be unable to return to the property post-redevelopment as there will be a lack of replacement units large enough for families. The plaintiffs claim the project, an effort of DCHA, A&R Development and Preservation of Affordable Housing Inc., will reduce the number of units with two to six bedrooms by 163. If left unchecked, they say, that leaves large families at risk of becoming homeless.

“The lawsuit seeks the tenants’ rights to return after redevelopment and to ensure unit sizes measure in terms of…