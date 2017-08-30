B.F. Saul pitching 10 buildings as part of Twinbrook Metro redevelopment

Bethesda developer B.F. Saul Co. has purchased several strip malls along Rockville Pike in recent years. Now we know what it intends to do with them.

Saul has plans for an 18.3-acre stretch near the Twinbrook Metro station that includes 10 new buildings with up to 1,865 residential units. Bethesda Magazine was first to report on the application, filed earlier this month with Rockville’s Planning Department.

According to the filing, Saul seeks to “transform several blocks of outdated existing single-story commercial uses and vast surface parking into a new ‘destination location,’” with the urban features necessary for a transit-oriented community.

Some of the other features of the redevelopment plan: 431,440 square feet of office, 472,950 square feet of retail (including restaurant and grocery), and a 9,000-square-foot theater. Saul is proposing several internal streets for better pedestrian access. The plan includes a main street with retail kiosks, as well as a 1.1-acre park area…