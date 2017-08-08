Andrew Bertamini to retire as Wells Fargo’s Maryland region president

Andrew Bertamini will retire after 43 years at Wells Fargo in September, bringing an end to his eight-year run as the bank’s regional president for the Greater Maryland market.

Bertamini, 61, said he is moving to Weston, Florida, just west of Fort Lauderdale, to be closer to his children and grandchildren. His last day will be Sept 30 and he plans to help his successor transition into the role. Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC), Baltimore’s fourth-largest bank with more than $7 billion in local deposits, has not named Bertamini’s replacement yet.

“It’s just the right time to go and really enjoy them, my children and still have my health,” Bertamini told me in an interview Monday afternoon. “I’m going to really miss everybody here. I can’t tell you how much I’m going to miss everybody here. I’m going to miss Baltimore. Baltimore has been very good to me.”

The news comes less than two weeks after Wells Fargo announced that Michael Ormonds would replace Mike Golden as regional president in Greater…