Advisory Board reveals more details about employees, leadership plans after sale

In the hours after news broke that The Advisory Board Co. (NASDAQ: ABCO) would split and sell its health and education businesses in a deal totaling $2.58 billion, CEO Robert Musslewhite also had to address some of the company’s most crucial stakeholders: its employees.

In a letter to sent to employees Tuesday, Musslewhite said deal — wherein San Francisco-based private equity firm Vista Equity Partners will buy Advisory Board’s education business called EAB, while Minnesota-based Optum will take its legacy health care consultancy business— was meant to allow “for purity of focus in each industry.”

“It has become clear to us that each business would best be able to help members, accelerate growth and thrive for the long term by moving ahead separately,” Musslewhite said in an employee letter filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

It caps a five-month strategic review that Advisory Board said involved external financial and legal experts — and more than one bidder. “There…