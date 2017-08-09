501.5
Advisory Board CEO: It’s ‘business as usual, as much as possible’

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 9, 2017 12:02 am 08/09/2017 12:02am
Before The Advisory Board Co. (NASDAQ: ABCO) even began its second-quarter conference call Tuesday, CEO Robert Musslewhite warned analysts he wouldn’t be answering questions about the one thing they likely wanted to ask about the most: the company’s ongoing review of a possible sale.

Musslewhite did, however, agree to very briefly answer a question about how that process has been impacting business at the D.C. health care and education consultancy. His message: It’s “business as usual, as much as possible.”

“We have constant dialogue with all of our members, we hear from them frequently and obviously they are very interested in our future path and many of them may express their curiosity to us and their account relationship owners,” Musslewhite said.

“But in general, it’s curiosity,” he added. “In some isolated cases, it’s specific members considering a large new commitment or partnership with us who want to wait until we complete our review to move ahead. But that’s a limited number,…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

