ACLU sues WMATA over rejected Metro ads

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 10, 2017 8:22 am 08/10/2017 08:22am
The American Civil Liberties Union is suing the Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority, claiming the agency’s policy on advertising on railcars and buses violates the First Amendment.

WMATA recently rejected four advertisements: one from health network Carafem

advertising an abortion pill, one from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals encouraging veganism, one promoting a book entitled “Dangerous” from right-wing firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos, and one from the ACLU itself that included translations of the First Amendment in different languages.

The lawsuit was filed by all four plaintiffs in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Metro changed its advertising policy in 2015, barring ads that seek to “influence public policy,” or influence the public “regarding an issue of which there are varying opinions.”

ACLU senior staff attorney Lee Rowland told The New York Times the guidelines include “the most mushy, subjective language,” and added…

