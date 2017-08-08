501.5
Accenture closes deal to buy Alexandria IT company

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 8, 2017 7:50 am 08/08/2017 07:50am
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) announced Tuesday that it has completed its acquisition of Alexandria-based Phase One Consulting, a global IT services and software development firm.

The sale was first announced in June, and the terms have still not been disclosed. Now that the deal is done, Phase One can officially join the Arlington-based Accenture Federal Services, bolstering Accenture’s “cloud first” strategy.

“Clearly we feel like we hit a home run in terms of the right company to become a part of because all of those boxes are checked,” Phase One CEO Jerad Speigel said in June.

Phase One, founded in 1997, offers cloud solutions, Salesforce and management consulting services to federal agencies and cabinet departments. It is the seventh Salesforce-related acquisition for Accenture since 2014.

RLJ Equity acquired Phase One in 2015. It employs roughly 250 people today. Speigel said last September that Phase One was operating at a $55 million run rate — meaning the most recent month’s…

