A really big name in real estate has signed on with Meridian Group at The Boro in Tysons

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 10, 2017 5:00 am 08/10/2017 05:00am
The Meridian Group has already lined up a distinguished mix of high-profile companies and retailers to be part of The Boro, Showplace ICON and Whole Foods Market among them, but now the Bethesda-based developer has added one of the biggest names in real estate to its Tysons mixed-use project: Rockefeller Group.

The New York-based developer, whose roots go back to Rockefeller Center in the Big Apple, inked a deal Tuesday to jointly develop the 20-story Boro Tower with Meridian. The 437,000-square-foot trophy office is part of the larger 4.2 million-square-foot project being developed near the Greensboro Metro station in Tysons.

Rockefeller will serve as an equal partner with Meridian on the office tower, contributing both equity and its own development expertise to the mix, said Gary Block, partner and chief investment officer at Meridian. Meridian has already landed two tenants accounting for 20 percent of the building’s office space: media company Tegna, and law firm Hogan Lovells.

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

