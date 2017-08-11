501.5
​Work set to begin on Shaw-U Street Whole Foods at long last

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 11, 2017 2:46 pm 08/11/2017 02:46pm
Developers are getting ready to break ground on a big piece of the neighborhood some are trying to dub the north end of Shaw, including a new Whole Foods Market organic grocer. MRP Realty and Ellis Development received a sheeting and shoring permit this week for the building at 965 Florida Ave. NW, a mixed-use tower with 428 apartments and a 51,540-square-foot Whole Foods on the ground floor.

The developers expect to break ground this fall, according to Roy “Chip” Ellis of Ellis Development. The project also includes 343 parking spaces, rooftop pool and garden, a fitness center and a skybridge over a courtyard connecting two wings of the U-shaped building.

The project has had some ups and downs since 2013, when then-D.C. Mayor Vincent Gray’s administration surprised many in the development community by awarding the right to develop the 1.4-acre, city-owned parcel to the MRP and Ellis team.

The other leading bidder, The JBG Cos., and many in the community, including then Ward 1…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

business Business & Finance Latest News Washington Business Journal
