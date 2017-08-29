​Here’s where you’ll be shopping at The Wharf

The Wharf in Southwest D.C. will be home to several locally owned boutiques, including new outposts from established names in the region, Wharf developer Hoffman Madison Waterfront said Tuesday.

Most of the retailers will cluster around District Square, an open space next to The Anthem music venue that is meant to serve as the development’s shopping hub. Included in the retail offerings will be the second area location of Ligne Roset, a French furniture showroom with an existing D.C. store in Georgetown. The store will take 2,749 square feet.

District Square will also be home to a 1,149-square-foot location of Blink Optical, a D.C.-based eyewear company with current locations in downtown D.C. and Logan Circle, as well as Blush Med Skincare, which is taking 1,500 square feet. Blush comes from Dr. Arleen Lamba and offers a range of a la carte skincare products and services, as well as a monthly “skin gym” membership, which allows members to come in for monthly treatments at a discount.

The…