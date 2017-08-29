501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » ​Here’s where you’ll be…

​Here’s where you’ll be shopping at The Wharf

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 29, 2017 12:19 pm 08/29/2017 12:19pm
Share

The Wharf in Southwest D.C. will be home to several locally owned boutiques, including new outposts from established names in the region, Wharf developer Hoffman Madison Waterfront said Tuesday.

Most of the retailers will cluster around District Square, an open space next to The Anthem music venue that is meant to serve as the development’s shopping hub. Included in the retail offerings will be the second area location of Ligne Roset, a French furniture showroom with an existing D.C. store in Georgetown. The store will take 2,749 square feet.

District Square will also be home to a 1,149-square-foot location of Blink Optical, a D.C.-based eyewear company with current locations in downtown D.C. and Logan Circle, as well as Blush Med Skincare, which is taking 1,500 square feet. Blush comes from Dr. Arleen Lamba and offers a range of a la carte skincare products and services, as well as a monthly “skin gym” membership, which allows members to come in for monthly treatments at a discount.

The…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Latest News Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?