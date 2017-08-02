​Here’s what’s filling the Rosa Mexicana space in Friendship Heights

More than two years after Rosa Mexicano closed its doors in Friendship Heights, a new tenant is preparing to make the space active once again: Ferguson, a kitchen, bath and lighting supply studio that caters to a high-end clientele.

Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery will take all 7,000 square feet at 5225 Wisconsin Ave. NW that formerly housed the Mexican restaurant chain, building out a showroom that will include kitchen and bath products, some soft goods and appliances.

There will be a full working kitchen to show off fixtures and appliances, as well as several other “vignettes” of live bathrooms, a working shower head display area and lighting in rooms as well as on specialized lighting display.

The store caters to individuals, but also to the contractors building luxury homes or working on high-end remodeling projects, according to a spokeswoman. Ferguson has three other area showrooms in Alexandria, Rockville and Chantilly. In addition to the residential kitchen and…