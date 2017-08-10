​Choice’s new CEO will take helm early as Joyce exits

Incoming Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE: CHH) CEO Pat Pacious will take over the job in September, rather than January as was originally planned, the company said Thursday.

That’s because current CEO Steve Joyce is leaving to become CEO at DineEquity Inc. (NYSE: DIN), which owns the IHOP and Applebee’s restaurant brands. The switch will become effective Sept. 12.

Choice announced a succession plan in July, saying it would promote Pacious, who currently holds the president and chief operating officer titles, to the top job. Pacious subsequently took the lead on the second quarter earnings call Aug. 2.

The fact that Pacious conducted the call when he hadn’t yet taken over the CEO job seemed a bit unusual at the time, but now it makes more sense — by then, Joyce surely knew he’d be heading out sooner than the January time frame.

Choice has billed the change in leadership as a long-standing transition plan, with Pacious identified in recent years and given more responsibilities…