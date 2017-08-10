501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » ​Choice’s new CEO will…

​Choice’s new CEO will take helm early as Joyce exits

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 10, 2017 9:29 am 08/10/2017 09:29am
Share

Incoming Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE: CHH) CEO Pat Pacious will take over the job in September, rather than January as was originally planned, the company said Thursday.

That’s because current CEO Steve Joyce is leaving to become CEO at DineEquity Inc. (NYSE: DIN), which owns the IHOP and Applebee’s restaurant brands. The switch will become effective Sept. 12.

Choice announced a succession plan in July, saying it would promote Pacious, who currently holds the president and chief operating officer titles, to the top job. Pacious subsequently took the lead on the second quarter earnings call Aug. 2.

The fact that Pacious conducted the call when he hadn’t yet taken over the CEO job seemed a bit unusual at the time, but now it makes more sense — by then, Joyce surely knew he’d be heading out sooner than the January time frame.

Choice has billed the change in leadership as a long-standing transition plan, with Pacious identified in recent years and given more responsibilities…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Latest News Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?