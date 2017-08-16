501.5
​Capital One unveils plans for Wisconsin and M — and Chinatown

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 16, 2017 12:05 pm 08/16/2017 12:05pm
Capital One will open two of its Capital One Cafe locations in D.C., bringing the combination bank, eatery and coworking concept to the company’s home market for the first time.

The new multifaceted concept will come to one of D.C.’s busiest corners — 3150 M St. NW at Wisconsin and M streets in Georgetown, which Capital One (NYSE: COF) recently bought for a record $50.2 million.

The other D.C. Capital One Cafe is planned for a corner that might be the only one busier than Wisconsin and M: Seventh and H streets NW in Chinatown. The Chinatown cafe will be at 732-736 Seventh St. NW.

The ground-floor retail space at 732 Seventh St. NW is currently vacant; it was previously home to Radio Shack. 734 Seventh St. NW is home to Fuddruckers, though it’s possible that Capital One Cafe could be taking space on the buildings’ upper floors.

The Seventh Street NW buildings are owned by Douglas Development. Norman Jemal of Douglas declined to comment on how the Capital One Cafe will be situated…

Topics:
business Business & Finance Latest News Washington Business Journal
