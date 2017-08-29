​Big national yoga chain scoops up two D.C.-area yoga studios

The two locations of D.C.-based Tranquil Space yoga studio have been acquired by YogaWorks Inc. (NASDAQ: YOGA), a fast-growing Los Angeles-based company that went public earlier this month.

Tranquil Space has a location in the Virginia Square neighborhood of Arlington and another in Dupont Circle. The latter, which was founder Kimberly Wilson’s original studio, was named one of the top 25 yoga studios in the world by Travel & Leisure in 2009.

Wilson founded the D.C. studio in 1999 and opened the Arlington studio in 2007. The new owner will keep the existing teachers, though the studios will convert to the YogaWorks name in the coming months. Wilson will stay on as a teacher and trainer, according to a release.

YogaWorks has been expanding widely on the East Coast in the past few months, likely due to new capital from its roughly $35 million initial public offering Aug. 11. There is one area YogaWorks on 14th Street NW. In all, there are currently 52 YogaWorks studios around the country,…