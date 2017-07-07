Workplace advances (or lack thereof) in Greater D.C.

Uber, 500 Startups, Fox News, American Apparel, Binary, Sterling Jewelers — all companies, big and small, that made recent headlines for suffering the consequences of sexual harassment allegations and lawsuits. The problem is even more pervasive than these high-profile cases, and most companies still aren’t doing the right things to combat and prevent the issue.

Even the fixes aren’t always real fixes.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission recorded 12,860 sex- and gender-based harassment allegations filed in 2016, including 6,758 cases of sexual harassment. According to EEOC records, more than half of those cases were dismissed without any charges, and only 9.4 percent resulted in settlements.

Those numbers likely just scratch the surface. According to a 2013 YouGov/Huffington Post poll, 75 percent of people who experience sexual harassment on the job never report it in the first place. In 2017, YouGov conducted another poll that found that almost one-third of adult…