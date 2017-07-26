Why Discovery may come up short in its bid for the owner of HGTV

Discovery Communications Inc. could be out of luck in its pursuit of acquiring the owner of HGTV and Travel Channel.

According to Reuters, Viacom Inc. has told Scripps Networks Interactive it is willing to make an all-cash deal for the network operator. Silver Spring-based Discovery had also been in talks to acquire the Knoxville-based company but it is not expected to make an all-cash offer, according to the report.

Viacom and Discovery declined comment to Reuters.

The value of bids from Discovery and New York-based Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB) are not known, according to the report, but a decision is expected soon. There’s also a chance no deal will materialize, according to the report.

Discovery’s interested in Scripps is being driven, at least in part, by a plan to package its unscripted programing from both network operators for a $3 or $4 monthly streaming service. The low price would be possible because the networks involved don’t broadcast expensive sports programming in the United…