ULA beats SpaceX for $191M Air Force contract

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline July 3, 2017 7:28 am 07/03/2017 07:28am
United Launch Alliance’s rocket launches are more expensive than its rival SpaceX — but that didn’t stop ULA from scoring a major military contract.

Centennial, Colorado.-based ULA — a joint venture between global giants Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) and Chicago-based The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) — on June 29 won a $191 million contract from the U.S. Air Force, according to a U.S. Department of Defense report.

As part of the deal, ULA will perform launch services to deliver the Space Test Program-3 (STP-3) satellite to orbit in June 2019. Its duties will include vehicle production, mission integration, ensure that design meets requirements and mission activities and has a Aug. 31, 2019, completion date.

Work will take place in Cape Canaveral, Florida, as well as in Colorado and Alabama, and the launch likely will be from Cape Canaveral — where ULA often launches.

Meanwhile, it’s a huge win for ULA because its competitor, Elon Musk-led SpaceX, has scooped up several…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

