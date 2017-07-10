501.5
This startup thinks it can help Greater Washington’s ride-hailing drivers make more money

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline July 10, 2017 6:43 am 07/10/2017 06:43am
A mobile app that provides data to drivers of Uber, Lyft and other ride-hailing services with the goal of maximizing trips — and growing their paychecks — is now live in the D.C.-metro area.

Gridwise, a Pittsburgh-based startup that launched its free app at the end of 2016, made Greater Washington its first expansion market, as WTOP first reported. It began a beta test in mid-May and now it’s fully available to drivers in the region.

Gridwise aims to guide drivers toward demand, with information about weather, events and airport crowds. It’s built to help them plan their week and determine “when and where they should be at a given time of day,” said Ryan Green, CEO and co-founder of Gridwise.

Gridwise’s target user base comprises drivers for any tech-based transportation service, from industry giants Uber and Lyft to younger startups like Via to taxi booking app Curb. The business doesn’t have any partnership or affiliation with these companies, but is an independent…

