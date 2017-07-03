501

Washington Business Journal

The rent is too damn high, Alexandria edition

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline July 3, 2017 10:54 am 07/03/2017 10:54am
The affordable housing crisis is just as bad in Alexandria as it is in Arlington. Maybe worse.

In this case we’re talking market-rate affordable housing, defined as those units affordable to households earning 60 percent of the area median income not because the government requires it or because the units are subsidized, but because of a property’s age, location, condition or lack of amenities.

They are generally older, garden-style complexes a bit distant from Metrorail. And they are mostly gone.

In mid-June, we reported that Arlington had lost 86 percent of its market-rate affordable units between 2000 and the close of 2016, ending last year with only 2,780 units.

Alexandria is now out with its annual snapshot of market-affordable housing, and the numbers are just as dire: The city reports losing 90 percent of those units between 2000 and 2017, with a current inventory of only 1,749 apartments — roughly 454 studios, 699 one-bedroom units, 472 two-bedroom units and 122 three-bedroom…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

