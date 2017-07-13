Skanska’s new commercial development chief has strong local ties

Skanska USA has named Robert Ward, a former Washington-area manager for the company, as its new CEO for commercial development in the U.S.

Ward previously served as executive vice president of development operations in the Washington region for Skanska from 2007 to 2016. In that role, he oversaw more than 1.5 million square feet of office and multifamily development and the delivery of two speculative office projects.

Ward has also worked as an interim vice president of development in Houston. He was promoted to chief operating officer with New York-based Skanska in December. He previously worked as business development manager with Bethesda-based Clark Construction.

Ward, who steps into the CEO role immediately, replaces Shawn Hurley, who is exiting the company after seven years. Skanska’s commercial development arm focuses on projects in Washington, Boston, Houston and Seattle.

Ward will continue to be based in Arlington. He is a member of the board of trustees of the Federal City…